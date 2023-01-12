Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs co-chair Inter-Governmental Committee’s meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Vientiane on January 12.

Politics PMs of Vietnam, Laos visit photo exhibition on achievements of economic ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone visited a photo exhibition on achievements in the two countries’ economic cooperation, held in Vientiane on January 12.

Politics Dak Nong steps up all-round cooperation with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province Authorities of the Central Highland province of Dak Nong and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province on January 11 signed a cooperation agreement for the period from 2022 to 2025.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.