Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries step up cooperation
Vientiane (VNA) - Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien paid a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the ongoing official visit to the neighbouring country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Highlighting defence cooperation as a bright spot in relations between the two nations last year when a range of key political and diplomatic events were held, Chien hoped the Lao official would continue to pay attention to directing the implementation of the two ministries’ signed cooperation plan for 2023.
It is necessary to focus on delegation exchanges, human resources training, and border defence exchanges, he suggested.
Chansamone stressed that given complicated developments of the regional and global situation, the two ministries should step up education and communications on the Laos-Vietnam special solidarity among military personnel of the two countries, particularly younger generations.
He affirmed that his ministry will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively deploy defence cooperation contents agreed by the two sides to make defence an important pillar in the two nations’ special friendship and comprehensive cooperation./.