Business Vietnam's timber industry urged to seek new opportunities in UK While many products exported to the UK enjoyed strong increases thanks to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), Vietnam’s timber industry is facing difficulties in expanding in this market, requiring manufacturers and exporters to change their business strategies.

Business Vietjet adjusts flying routes to Northeast Asia Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Gold demand up 11% in Vietnam Consumer demand for gold in Vietnam amounted to 14 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 11%.