Politics Vietnam presents noble orders to Lao public security units, officers Sixteen units and 41 officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security were honoured with noble orders of the Vietnamese State on August 9.

Videos Vietnam President’s visit deepens special ties with Laos President Nguyen Xuan Phuc began his two-day official friendship visit to Laos on August 9. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Congratulations sent to Singapore on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam have extended congratulations to their Singaporean counterparts on the city-state’s 56th National Day (August 9).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao armies stand side by side in any circumstances: Minister The Vietnamese and Lao armies will stand side by side to overcome all challenges and difficulties, in any circumstances, to firmly protect revolutionary achievements of the two countries, the Vietnamese Defence Minister has affirmed.