Videos National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia sign cooperation deal A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between Vietnam News Agency and Armenia’ news agency (Armenpress) was held in Hanoi on November 14. ​

Politics Vietnam provides training on drug treatment, rehabilitation for Cambodia The Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (Department C04) under the Ministry of Public Security is running a training workshop on drug detoxification and rehabilitation for competent authorities of Cambodia from November 12-17.

Politics Vietnam highly values relations with EU member states including Portugal: NA official A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 13 engaged in activities to promote the Vietnam-Portugal relations, within the framework of the visit to the European country.