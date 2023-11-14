Vietnamese, Lao fronts enjoy fruitful cooperation: officials
Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha received a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee led by its Vice President Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.
The two officials, who are respectively members of the Vietnamese and Lao Party Central Committees, informed each other of their countries’ socio-economic development during the first nine months of 2023, and the cooperation results of the VFF and LFNC central committees
They noted with satisfaction that together with the growing relations between the two Parties and the two States, the VFF and LFNC have also recorded extremely positive results in bilateral ties over the past years.
The two sides have worked together to carry out many important activities, including maintaining meetings and mutual visits at all levels. Their cooperation in all fields has become increasingly substantive and fruitful. People-to-people diplomacy has been promoted to help enhance mutual understanding and connections between Vietnamese and Lao people, thus creating a solid foundation for the countries’ relations, they added.
Keobounphanh said that the LFNC has received comprehensive assistance from the Vietnamese side, especially in holding delegation exchanges. It is working to implement the signed memoranda of understanding and also coordinating with the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee to share experience to help with the establishment of a farmers’ union of Laos, thereby supporting people to further take part in national economic development.
To effectively carry out the signed cooperation agreement, she called for continued coordination from the VFF Central Committee to successfully hold a conference among the presidents of the LFNC, the VFF, and the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland in 2024. She also asked the VFF to continue helping the LFNC to train personnel and share experience in mass mobilisation.
For her part, Ha suggested both sides keep close coordination to properly carry out the cooperation agreement between the VFF and the LFNC for 2022 - 2027, and increase delegation exchanges at all level, especially those for personnel training and experience sharing./.