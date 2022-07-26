Society Women’s associations of Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) is paying a working visit to Cambodia to further enhance the traditional cooperation with their Cambodian counterparts.

Society Summer camp opens for overseas Vietnamese youths The four-day 15th Summer Camp for young overseas Vietnamese, which kicked off on July 26 in Ho Chi Minh City, has attracted about 45 participants aged 12-25 from countries and territories worldwide.

Society EQuest first private educational organisation in Vietnam accredited by Cognia EQuest Education Group (EQuest) and other member units of the K12 Division, as well as the Educational Technology and ESL Division, have been accredited by NCA CASI, NWAC, and SACS CASI, accreditation divisions of Cognia a year after implementing rigorous requirements from the Cognia Accreditation Organisation (the US).

Society Int’l opinions gathered for draft 10-year national master planning The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam jointly held a conference in Hanoi on July 26 to gather opinions from international organisations and consultants on the draft national master planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.