Vietnamese, Lao Fronts foster cooperation
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will share its experience in people-to-people diplomacy with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee and help the Lao side with the establishment of farmers’ association, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien pledged on July 26.
At the talks between Vietnamese and Lao front leaders (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee will share its experience in people-to-people diplomacy with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee and help the Lao side with the establishment of farmers’ association, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien pledged on July 26.
During his talks with President of the LFNC Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on July 26, Chien affirmed that the VFF stands ready to exchange experience and support the LFNC in the matters in which the Lao side is interested.
The officials noted with pleasure pragmatic outcomes of the relationship between the two fronts, with an array of exchange programmes and experience sharing in the front work.
Notably, the two organiations and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2021-2023.
The VFF and the LFNC are working together to organise an international conference on building a Vietnam-Laos border line of peace, friendship, cooperation and development in Laos in September.
The front leaders briefed each other on socio-economic situation in their respective countries in the first half of this year, shared experience in the front work, and agreed to sign a cooperation agreement for 2022-2027.
Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune suggested the Vietnamese side share its experience in mobilising expats, organising conferences for farmers, and building and amending the front law.
Chien emphasised that the VFF will make every effort to preserve and promote the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and advance its cooperation with the LFNC in a more effective and pragmatic manner.
Following their talks, the front leaders signed a cooperation agreement between their organisations for the 2022-2027 period.
On this occasion, Chien presented gifts to poor Vietnamese families and Lao families that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VFF President, on behalf of State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, handed over the third-class Independence Order to Chanpheng Southivong and Ot Phongsavanh, Vice Presidents of the LFNC Central Committee, and the third-class Labour Order to eight individuals who have made outstanding performance in consolidating and enhancing the Vietnam-Laos relationship.
The VFF President, on behalf of State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, handed over the third-class Independence Order to Chanpheng Southivong and Ot Phongsavanh, Vice Presidents of the LFNC Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)He also presented the “For the Cause of Great National Unity” insignia of the VFF Central Committee to 28 others of the LFNC./.