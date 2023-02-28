Politics National Assembly eager for experience sharing, exchange with Laos: leader The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to share and exchange experience with the Lao NA and to learn from the law-making body’s effective models to boost its operation, said Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue as he received Lao NA Vice Chairman Khambay Damlath in Hanoi on February 28.

Politics Bac Giang works to build healthy cultural environment The northern province of Bac Giang is set to further step up its movement serving the building of healthy cultural environments in all fields, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.

Politics Vietnam keen on working with Japan in implementing global commitments, goals As a country with high sense of responsibility, Vietnam is willing to cooperate with Japan in realising global commitments and goals, thus turning the bilateral relations into a model in partnership between a developing country and a developed one, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Politics Deputy PM meets UN Secretary General, foreign officials in Geneva Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met UN Secretary General António Guterres and officials of foreign countries on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27.