Vietnamese, Lao legislatures consolidate close ties
Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the Lao National Assembly, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh affirmed in Hanoi on February 28.
During the talks with his Lao counterpart Khambay Damlath, Dinh stressed that Vietnam stands by the side of and strongly supports national construction, defence, reform and development in the neighbouring country.
The legislators agreed to constantly improve the quality of the Vietnam-Laos cooperation across spheres in the time ahead, and effectively implement agreements between the two countries and their legislatures, and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam parliamentary summit mechanism.
The Vietnamese legislature supports and stands ready to help its Lao counterpart organise the first summit of the mechanism in Vientiane this year, Dinh pledged.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh (R) and his Lao counterpart his Lao counterpart Khambay Damlath (Photo: VNA)The officials consented to maintain all-level meetings and noted their firm belief that with their joint efforts and close cooperation, the NAs will contribute to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.
Damlath said his trip aims to materialise outcomes of the visit to Laos by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in May 2022, and the cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies.
He congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State and people on the great and comprehensive achievements they recorded over the past time, especially in the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, helping ensure political stability, national defence and security in the country, and raise Vietnam’s position in the international arena.
Damlath emphasised that the bilateral legislative ties are developing intensively and extensively, especially after Hue’s visit, with various activities, and the two sides have supported and closely coordinated with each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.
While here, the Lao delegation had working sessions with the NA Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs, some relevant agencies and localities over the operation of the NAs and provincial People’s Councils./.