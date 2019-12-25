Politics Vietnamese, Russian PMs hold phone talks Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on December 24. ​

Politics About 1,000 Japanese lawmakers, businesspeople to visit Vietnam Secretary General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Toshihiro Nikai said on December 24 that he will lead the largest-ever delegation to Vietnam for a friendly visit from January 11-14.

Politics National Assembly Chairwoman receives Lao Foreign Minister Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 24 for Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith who is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the sixth Vietnam-Laos Foreign Ministerial Political Consultation.