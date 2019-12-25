Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs
HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.
The consensus was reached during their talks in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25.
Ha Ngoc Chien, head of the Vietnamese council, described the visit by the Lao delegation as a demonstration of the close cooperation between the two legislatures, thus contributing to promoting the Vietnam-Laos friendship and special solidarity.
The official briefed his guests on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, as well as the operation of the Vietnamese legislative body and the Council for Ethnic Affairs, stressing the Vietnamese Party, State and NA have always paid due attention to ethnic affairs, considering this the task of the entire political system.
Buaphan Leekaiya, head of the Lao committee, praised the outcomes of the cooperation between the two sides, and suggested signing more agreements regarding ethnic affairs.
The two sides reviewed their collaboration over the past time that focused on exchanging delegations, enhancing mutual understanding, and sharing experience and information.
They looked into a draft cooperation agreement between the two agencies, which is expected to be signed in the time ahead.
Hosts and guests also talked about coordination in building and assessing the implementation of NA resolutions on socio-economic development and poverty reduction in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, and other issues like resident rearrangement and urbanisation in these areas./.