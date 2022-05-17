Vietnamese, Lao localities beef up partnerships
Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan and Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan has proposed that Hanoi and Vientiane optimise cooperation mechanisms and forms to promote mutual support, thus enhancing the quality and efficiency of the two People’s Councils and contributing to the common growth of the two capital cities.
Tuan, who is accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue during his Lao visit, had a meeting with Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane on May 16.
He noted that over the years, the partnership between the two capital cities has been expanded in all channels with many effective projects in almost all fields. Particularly, the two sides signed a collaboration agreement between their Party Organisations and administrations in the 2022-2025 period, he added.
Briefing the host on major achievements of Hanoi in socio-economic development and the operation of the city People’s Council, Tuan welcomed the efforts by the two People’s Councils to seek methods of exchanging information and experience in devising legal documents, supervising and deciding on important issues and operating city-level People’s Council.
For his part, Anouphap agreed with Tuan’s proposals, expressing his hope that the People’s Council of Hanoi will support, cooperate and share experience with the its Vientiane counterpart in professional activities, contributing to enhancing the operational efficiency of elected agencies in localities, thus reinforcing the political system and deepening the friendship between the two cities.
Both sides shared their strong belief in the fruitful outcomes of the partnership between the two People’s Councils and two capital cities in the future, which will expand to new areas.
On the occasion, Tuan presented the People’s Council of Vientiane a set of reference documents on city-level People’s Committee operation, and invite its representatives to visit Hanoi soon.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri province Le Quang Tung meets Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Savanakhet Kongkeo Mivorachith. (Photo: VNA)Within the framework of the NA leader’s visit, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri province Le Quang Tung on May 16 met with Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Savanakhet Kongkeo Mivorachith, during which the two sides sought ways to foster connectivity for common economic development and investment attraction.
They noted that in the recent two years, the two localities have worked closely together in all areas of economy, Party affairs and people-to-people exchange. Despite COVID-19 impacts, they still organised online meetings to support each other in overcoming the pandemic.
In terms of economy, bilateral trade through Lao Bao and Densavan border gates has increased, while people-to-people exchanges between localities along the shared border have been maintained and developed, they said, adding that the model of cooperation among hamlets in the border areas has been effective.
Tung proposed that this year, the two sides jointly hold a number of activities to mark the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year to further popularise the great solidarity between the two countries, especially among the youth.
Kongkeo thanked Quang Tri for supporting his locality in all fields, including IT and administration supervision. He agreed to maintain visits and organise conferences to share experience with each other. He also asked for Quang Tri’s assistance in personnel training.
Secretary of the Party Committee of northern Son La province Nguyen Huu Dong and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Houaphanh and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council Anphayvon Lombunpheng. (Photo: VNA)The same day, Secretary of the Party Committee of northern Son La province Nguyen Huu Dong also held a working session with Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Houaphanh and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council Anphayvon Lombunpheng, during which the two sides discussed measures to step up cooperation in various fields./.