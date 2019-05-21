At the working session (Photo: VNA)

– An official of the Lao province of Oudomxay on May 21 expressed his wish to further exchanges and cooperation between the locality and Vietnam’s northern province of Ha Nam.During his working visit to the Vietnamese province, Governor Khamphan Phoinhavong, who is also Secretary of Oudomxay’s Party Committee, also called on Ha Nam to support Oudomxay in personnel training and encourage local investors to operate in the Lao province, especially in farming and tourism development.The official said his visit aims to enhance the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Laos, and the two provinces in particular.Truong Minh Hien, Vice Chairman of the Ha Nam People’s Committee, briefed Khamphan Phoinhavong and his entourage on Ha Nam’s socio-economic development.The province’s economy has grown by more than 10 percent annually over the past decade, with per capita income in 2018 exceeding 2,500 USD and state budget collection increasing by 23 percent.Ha Nam is focusing on restructuring the economy and pushing ahead with agricultural industrialisation, high-tech agricultural development, and new-style rural area building, he said.Hien added that the province has paid attention to the supporting, processing, and manufacturing industries; high-tech development in tandem with environmental protection; trade; services; and high-quality medical services.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Khang highlighted the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos, adding that the Lao delegation’s visit has contributed to tightening and deepening relations between the two countries and provinces.Ha Nam and Oudomxay will tap into their potential and strengths to further their cooperation, while sharing experience in economic development, he said. –VNA