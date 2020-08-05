Society Binh Dinh, Hai Phong send medical staff to help Da Nang fight COVID-19 Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh has said that a working delegation of medical staff will head to the central city of Da Nang on August 6 to help it fight COVID-19.

Society First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Society One Vietnamese injured in Beirut deadly explosions A Vietnamese citizen was injured in the two explosions in Lebanon’s Beirut capital on August 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Tran Thanh Cong confirmed.