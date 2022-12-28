Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen ties
Senior officials of central Quang Tri province and Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces held talks in the Vietnamese locality’s Dong Ha city on December 27, during which they signed cooperation agreements in various fields for 2023-2025.
Leaders of Quang Tri, Savannakhet and Salavan provinces sign cooperation agreements for 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)
This was an activity to mark the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5), and 45 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).
In the cooperation agreement between Quang Tri and Savannakhet, the two sides agreed to continue strengthening political relations and exchanging delegations at all levels; coordinate in communications to raise public awareness about the importance of the shared border line and border markers, in preventing and promptly handling all violations of the regulations on border management and protection, and illegal migration activities in the border areas; and search and repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Savannakhet province.
The two sides agreed to coordinate in completing a project on building the Lao Bao - Densavan joint cross-border economic and trade zone, and submit it to competent authorities of the two countries for permission to pilot implementing it; and ensure smooth and convenient implementation of entry and import and export activities through the Lao Bao - Densavan international border gate pair.
Meanwhile, in the cooperation agreement between Quang Tri and Salavan, the two sides agreed to ensure smooth and convenient implementation of entry and exit, and import and export activities through the La Lay - La Lay international border gate pair, study and propose the two Governments to allow the construction of La Lay - La Lay border economic zone; and propose the Governments to agree on and coordinate in the implementation of an economic corridor connecting Quang Tri province with southern provinces of Laos and Thailand through La Lay international border gate to My Thuy deep-water seaport on National Highway 15D.
Speaking at the event, Secretary of Quang Tri’s Party Committee Le Quang Tung stressed that the success of the talks is an important motivation to raise cooperation between the three localities to a new height.
Leaders of Thua Thien-Hue and Salavan sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2026 (Photo: VNA)Also on December 27, a high-ranking delegation of Salavan led by Phoxay Xayyason, member of the Lao Party Central Committee, Secretary and Governor of the province, paid a working visit to Quang Tri’s neighbouring province of Thua Thien-Hue.
On this occasion, the two provinces’ leaders signed a cooperation agreement for 2022-2026.
The two sides agreed to continue intensifying bilateral friendship and cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence, security and border, economics, education and training, culture, tourism and health.
In the 2022 – 2026 period, Thua Thien - Hue province will support Salavan in building a friendship cultural house worth 8 billion VND (339,000 USD) and consider this as a meaningful project to celebrate the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Year 2022./.