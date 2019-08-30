At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Representatives of the Hanoi Military Court and the Military Court of Laos exchanged professional experience at a meeting in Hanoi on August 30.Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Minh Khoi, Chief Judge of the Hanoi Military Court, briefed the Lao officials about functions, tasks, organisation and operation of his court.Lieutenant Colonel Judge Vongphone Souvannachak, who headed the Lao delegation, touched upon differences in the operation between military courts of Vietnam and Laos.Speaking at the meeting, Major General Chu Van Doan, Chief of the Department of Politics under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, lauded cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao military courts over the past time.The officer expressed his hope that the courts will further their collaboration, step up experience sharing and improve the capacity of their staff in the time ahead.-VNA