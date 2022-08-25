Politics India – Vietnam leading partner, trustworthy friend: Diplomat Vietnam always considers India as a leading partner and a trustworthy friend, and attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, stated Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Politics Vietnam, Cuba bolster cooperation in ideological work Representatives of the Communist Parties of Vietnam and Cuba on August 24 reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen the existing brotherly relations between the two nations, and bilateral exchange on political-ideological work.

Politics Can Tho, Lao province look to boost comprehensive cooperation Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Champasak province of Laos discussed measures to strengthen bilateral comprehensive cooperation during their meeting in Can Tho on August 24.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai associations help to boost people-to-people exchange The 11th annual joint meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) was held in Bangkok on August 24.