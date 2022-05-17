Vietnamese, Lao NA agencies foster collaboration
Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Defence and Security Major General Le Tan Toi held talks with his Lao counterpart, Lieutenant General Vongsack Phanthavong. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Defence and Security Major General Le Tan Toi held talks with his Lao counterpart, Lieutenant General Vongsack Phanthavong, in Vientiane on May 16, during which the two sides shared their experience in building and amending laws and supervision activities in the field of defence and security.
At the talks, which took place within the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Laos, the two sides briefed each other on the organisation, functions and tasks of each committee, and discussed the possibility of holding a conference of the NA Committees for Defence and Security of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, as well as the topics of the event.
Vongsack said that the Lao side is interested in organising a conference to share experience between the NA Committees for Defence and Security of Vietnam and Laos, expressing hope that both sides will work together to hold the activity.
Toi agreed with proposals put forth by Vongsack, underlining that the contents of the new cooperation agreement between the two NAs, which was signed on May 16, are important orientations for the collaboration between the two committees.
He affirmed that the Committee for Defence and Security of the Vietnamese NA is willing to coordinate with the Lao side more closely and effectively.
Also on May 16, Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly Bui Van Cuong held talks with his Lao counterpart Pingkham Lasasimma during which they agreed to closely coordinate in carrying out agreements recently signed between the two legislatures and between the Vietnamese NA’s Office and the Lao NA Secretariat.
An overview of the talks between Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly Bui Van Cuong and his Lao counterpart Pingkham Lasasimma. (Photo: VNA)Cuong, who is also Chairman of the NA Office, shared experience in organising NA sessions and how his office has provided consultancy and advice in this matter, from preparing contents of discussions and agenda, to arranging venues, facilities, COVID-19 control measures and press information before, during and after a sitting.
Pingkham, for her part, thanked Cuong for his valuable experience and useful information as well as the Vietnamese NA Office for enthusiastic support for running the Vietnamese-funded NA building newly launched in Laos.
She also pledged to work closely with the NA Secretary General as well as the NA Office of Vietnam to implement the signed agreements between the two sides.
The two officials later witnessed the handover of a Vietnamese donation of 100,000 USD to the Laos NA Secretariat to help it purchase equipment./.