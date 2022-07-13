Chairman of the Vietnam ese National Assembly (NA)’s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong (Photo: Quochoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on July 13 with Chairman of the Lao NA's Planning, Finance and Audit Committee Leeber Leebouapao, during which they looked into cooperation orientations.



Cuong expressed his hope that the two sides will increase delegation exchanges and experience sharing, helping to boost cooperation and friendship between the two countries and Parties.



Leeber emphasised the significance of the meeting, during which he said the Lao side could learn from Vietnam’s experience in finance and budget management.



The Lao legislator noted his hope for the exchange of experience regarding budget structure, approval and allocation, payment terms for public projects, and the assessment of government projects.



He suggested the Vietnamese side continue its support, saying the two committees should enhance their relations, as well as the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam./.