Vietnamese, Lao NA Secretariats step up cooperation
At the working session between General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly Bui Van Cuong and Secretary General of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma (Photo: quochoi.vn)Vientiane (VNA) – General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Secretary General of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma in Vientiane on December 5.
At the session, Cuong congratulated and praised the preparation by Laos for the first Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, with a practical agenda that demonstrates the roles and responsibilities of the three parliaments in promoting the comprehensive collaboration among the three countries.
Pingkham, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese NA Secretariat and NA Office for assisting the Lao NA Secretariat in preparing for the summit, expressing his hope to receive further assistance from Vietnam so that the country can well prepare for the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in 2024.
He suggested Vietnam study the opening of Vietnamese language classes in Laos, and continue to support the nation with the communications work for the NA’s activities.
The two officials expressed their delight at the robust relations between the two parliaments and their Secretariats and Offices in the past time, with the effective implementation of agreements signed during the official visit to Laos by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in 2022.
They discussed cooperation between the two NA Secretariats and Offices in the coming time, including coordination to organise AIPA-45 and several conferences in Laos in 2024.
They reached consensus that together with the establishment of the CLV Parliamentary Summit – the highest level of cooperation mechanism among the three parliaments, the three NA Secretariats and Offices should bolster collaboration, enhance mutual understanding and trust, while sharing experience with and giving advisory to each other to carry out the outcomes of the summit, as well as cooperative activities of the three parliament in a timely and effective way.
On this occasion, Cuong presented a gift from the Vietnamese NA to its Lao counterpart./.