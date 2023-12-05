Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, France step up peacekeeping cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of National Defence, headed by its director Colonel Pham Manh Thang, has completed a trip to Paris to work with different sections of the French army.

Politics Vietnam values friendship, solidarity with Cambodia, Laos: NA Chairman National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics Potential remains for Vietnam-Belarus cooperation: expert The Vietnam-Belarus relationship is developing strongly, and the two countries boast potential to expand their cooperation in many fields, said Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk.