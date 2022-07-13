The working session between representatives of the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment of the Viet na mese NA and the Economic, Technology and Environment Committee of the Lao NA (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – Visiting head of the Economic, Technology and Environment Committee of the Lao National Assembly Linkham Douangsavanh had working sessions with heads of the Committee for Economic Affairs and the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment of the Vietnamese NA on July 13.



The meetings were part of the activities in the working visit to Vietnam by the Lao NA’s delegation led by its Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena.



During the working sessions, the two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation between the two NAs' committees.



Head of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh expressed his wish to strengthen the friendly cooperation between the two committees in particular and the two legislative bodies in general, thus promoting the exchange of delegations and experts; organising workshops to share experience in developing and verifying laws, resolutions and ordinances of the NA; training the personnel; and supervising investment and business activities of enterprises.

In his meeting with the Lao official, head of the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy said he hopes that the two committees will strengthen cooperation within the framework of joint cooperation between the two NAs.



The committee is ready to cooperate and share expertise in legislation, supervision and decision-making on important issues of the country with the Lao side in the areas it is in charge of, Huy said.



For his part, Douangsavanh said Vietnam’s experience in law making and macroeconomic management is valuable and can be studied and applied in socio-economic development in Laos.



Agreeing with proposals of the Vietnamese officials for boosting cooperation between the Vietnamese committees with the Lao agency, Douangsavanh suggested the agencies soon sign memoranda of understanding on their cooperation in the coming time, thus contributing to tightening cooperative relations in terms of politics, economy and trade, technology, environment, and management and exploitation of natural resources and minerals between the two countries.



He also urged the agencies to share information and views, closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, and strengthen the organisation of training courses on issues of mutual concern./.