Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in designing post-pandemic socio-economic recovery policies
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane co-chaired a conference to share experience in designing mechanisms and policies supporting post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development in Vientiane on May 16.
The Lao NA leader said that the event is a good chance for both sides to learn from each other to promote post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.
For his part, NA Chairman Hue underlined that COVID-19 pandemic has posed problems to most countries around the world, including Laos and Vietnam.
He highlighted the Vietnamese NA’s close coordination with the Government and relevant agencies to collect ideas from voters, people, experts, scientists and the business community inside and outside the country on measures to respond to the pandemic.
He noted that the Vietnam Economic Forum held in 2021 connected a large number of experts and scientists who shared practical experience and suggested policies for Vietnam.
In January, the NA of Vietnam held an extraordinary session to consider a number of important issues regarding socio-economic development, including new, breakthrough policies, as well as the launch of a 347-trillion VND (about 17 billion USD) package to accelerate socio-economic recovery and development, he said.
He underscored that so far, the Vietnamese economy has seen great progress with the resumption of all socio-economic activities, while policies to respond to the pandemic and boost socio-economic development have proved efficient.
Currently, Vietnam’s vaccine passport can be used in 81 countries and territories. From May 15, people entering Vietnam are not required to take COVID-19 tests. Vietnam is hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
The top Vietnamese legislator said this is the first conference held within the cooperation agreement signed between the two NAs on May 16 morning.
At the event, the two NA leaders shared their belief that the two sides will clarify matters of mutual concern, thus seeking helpful solutions to build mechanisms and policies regarding socio-economic recovery and development.
NA Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnamese people are proud to have Laos as a close neighbour, adding that the NA of Vietnam is proud to have Laos as a loyal and pure friend to walk hand in hand during national construction and development.
He pledged the Vietnamese legislature will foster coordination with its Lao counterpart to reinforce their great friendship, special solidarity, trust and comprehensive partnership between the Parties, States and people of the two nations.
At the conference, leaders of ministries, sectors and localities shared their plans to boost socio-economic recovery and development after the pandemic as well as policy recommendations on ensuring social welfare./.