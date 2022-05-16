Politics NA Vice Chairman visits Vietnamese language class in Laos Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice President of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on May 16 visited a Vietnamese language class for staff at the Lao NA Office, on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Laos.

Politics Vice President hosts tea party for visiting Greek President Visiting President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou toured the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and attended a tea party hosted by Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on May 16.

Politics Party leader hosts Greek President in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for visiting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Hanoi on May 16.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with Australian state Ho Chi Minh City will spare no efforts to translate its cooperation plans with the state of Victoria in Australia, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on May 16.