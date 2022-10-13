Politics Vice President delivers speech, holds bilateral meetings at CICA Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivered a speech at the plenary session of the sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan on October 13, and engaged in bilateral meetings with some heads of delegations on the sidelines of the event.

Politics Ministry of Public Security leaders hold meeting with UN peacekeepers Leaders of the Ministry of Public Security held a meeting in Hanoi on October 13 with three police officers who are going to join the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border officers hold online talks A delegation from 11 border stations in the northern province of Lang Son held an online talk with a delegation of border guards from Chongzou city in China on October 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties hold theoretical exchange Officials of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) convened their 10th theoretical exchange workshop in Tokyo on October 13.