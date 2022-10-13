Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in social affairs
Officials of Vietnamese, Lao National Assemblies pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Hanoi on October 13.
Man affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature always gives the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening special relations and comprehensive cooperation with its Lao counterpart.
The regular organisation of visits, in-person seminars and meetings between leaders of the two NAs and their committees have helped enhance bilateral cooperation and demonstrated their trust and attachment.
He proposed the two countries continue increasing the sharing of experience, and speeding up the implementation of Vietnam’s investment projects in Laos and vice versa.
The Lao guest told the host that her visit aimed to share experience with the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Social Affairs in researching and determining indicators when beginning to build laws and policies related to social affairs; supervising the promulgation of legal documents, and the building, management and use of the Social Insurance and Health Insurance Funds; and discuss methods and mechanisms for coordination with the two countries’ governments and relevant ministries and sectors.
The Vietnamese legislature’s achievements in legislative affairs, supervising and making decisions on the nation’s important issues are valuable experience lessons for the Lao NA and Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, she added./.