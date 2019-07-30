Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, speaks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

– The seventh theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) opened in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh on July 30 under the theme of “Party and political system building in the new situation”.Speaking at the event, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, said the CPV has considered Party building a key task that guarantees the success of the reform cause.He highlighted marked achievements in Party building and rectification, and pointed out shortcomings in the work.The official, therefore, suggested pushing ahead with Party building in the political front, renewing the ideological, theoretical and personnel work, fighting individualism, corruption and wastefulness, promoting public role in Party and political system building, and enhancing relations between the Party, State and people.The workshop offers a chance for the Vietnamese and Lao Parties to discuss theoretical and practical issues in Party and political system building, contributing to improving the leadership and combat capacity of the Party in the new situation, he said.Thuong expressed his hope that the two sides will regularly share experience in Party and political system building to contribute to the success of the reform cause in each nation.Kikeo Khaykham Phithoune, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, head of the LPRP’s Commission for Propaganda and Training and President of the Lao National Council for Social Sciences, said building a pure and strong Party and political system is a significant and urgent task to improve the leadership and combat capacity of the Party as well as the efficiency of State management, and carry forward the role of political-social organisations.He proposed intensifying the building of a pure and strong Party, consolidating and perfecting the organisation and operation of the Lao Front for National Construction and building political-social organisations in an effective manner.The workshop, which will wrap up on July 31, has thematic presentations and discussions to help participants have deeper understanding of shared issues.-VNA