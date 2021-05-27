Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions forge cooperation
Hanoi (VNA) – Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, on May 25 held phone talks with Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training.
Nghia emphasised the traditional friendship between the two commissions and reviewed their cooperation over the past time, with the exchange of delegations and the organisation of theoretical seminars.
The commissions have instructed press agencies and information and communication boards in localities to step up the information work, thus promoting major events as well as the friendship and solidarity between the two countries' Parties, States and people, he continued.
Vietnam’s 13th National Party Congress has made headlines in Laos, Nghia said, adding that the two Parties have also successfully organised online conferences on outcomes of the National Party Congress of each country.
He said the CPV's Commission for Information and Education has seriously and effectively implemented the cooperation agreement for 2016-2021, and suggested the two sides consider signing another agreement for 2022-2026.
The agencies would organise virtual seminars given the COVID-19 spread, according to the official.
The Vietnamese Party, State and people always stand side by side with their Lao counterparts in the pandemic fight, Nghia stressed, expressing his belief that under the sound and drastic leadership of the Lao Party and State, and with the determination ad consensus of Lao competent agencies and people, the neighbouring country will soon put the pandemic under control, recover socio-economic activities, and continue to develop sustainably.
For his part, Khamphanh Pheuyavong said he believes that cooperation between the two commissions will grow stronger in the new period, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.