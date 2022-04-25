Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions foster cooperation
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Commission for Information and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on April 25 agreed to enhance cooperation in 2022-2026.
Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the Vietnamese commission; and Khamphan Pheuyavong, secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Lao commission, signed the cooperation agreement following their talks in Vientiane.
The two sides will step up collaboration in the communication work to raise public awareness of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries, as well as achievements they have recorded across spheres.
They will also select a number of documents and publications for translation to serve the communication work, join hands to develop information products in the two countries, and facilitate the exchange and cooperation between information and education boards at all levels, especially in border localities.
A cooperation plan will be rolled out to popularise major celebrations of the two Parties and States.
During their talks earlier, the officials briefed each other on the situation of their respective Parties and countries, and consented to intensify the communication work to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962), 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977) and the Vietnam-Laos, Lao-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese commission presented 20 computers to the Lao side./.