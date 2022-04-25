Politics Sympathies offered to Philippines on heavy losses in tropical storm Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 25 sent a sympathy message to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. on the human and property losses caused by tropical storm Megi in many central and southern provinces of the country.

Politics Lao leaders show belief in CPV leadership The high-ranking leaders of Laos expressed their belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will continue to obtain new greater achievements in the renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. ​

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate French President over re-election Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 25 sent their congratulations to Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of France.

Politics Party leader applauds progress in Vietnam - US relations Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly valued the recent progress in the Vietnam - US relations while receiving new US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on April 25.