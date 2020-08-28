Politics Sub-committee for socio-economic affairs of Party Congress convenes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also head of the Sub-Committee for Socio-Economic Affairs of the 13th National Party Congress, chaired its sixth plenary session in Hanoi on August 28.

Politics Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years and had chances to meet with leaders and representatives of diplomatic corps of 193 UN member states.

Politics Vietnam calls for secure, unobstructed humanitarin access for Syria Ambassador and Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN Pham Hai Anh on August 27 underscored that it is important to provide timely, secure and unobstructed access to humanitarian aids in all areas in Syria to help the war-torn country combat COVID-19.