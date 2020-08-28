Vietnamese, Lao Party officials hold online talks
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and head of the External Affairs Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Sounthone Sayachak held online talks on August 28.
During the talks, Quan congratulated Laos on its recent achievements, expressing his belief that the country will continue to make greater achievements and successfully organise the 11th Party Congress in early 2021.
He spoke highly of Laos’ outcomes in the fight against COVID-19, and in socio-economic development, and suggested the two sides continue close cooperation in responding to the pandemic.
Quan thanked Laos’ support for Vietnam as the country undertakes its role as ASEAN Chair 2020, the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the 2020-2021 tenure.
He asked Laos to continue supporting ASEAN's common stance, coordinating with other ASEAN countries to well implement the Joint Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, and supporting Vietnam’s priorities and initiatives in the ASEAN Year 2020.
For his part, Sounthone Sayachak highlighted the significance of the talks, and thanked Vietnam for its support to Laos in the fight against COVID-19.
The two officials expressed their joy at the growing relations between the two nations, and emphasised the importance of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity to the stability and development of the two countries, including contributions by the two commissions.
They informed each other of the situation of each Party and each country, including preparations for the congress of the two Parties. The two discussed international and regional issues of common concern, including the East Sea issue, and talked measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two nations.
The officials affirmed that the two sides will closely coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and States and the two commissions as well.
The pledged to continue maintaining information sharing in a timely manner, coordinating closely and effectively, and supporting each other in international and regional issues, especially within the framework of cooperation mechanisms of ASEAN, the World Trade Organisation, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the Mekong Sub-region, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.