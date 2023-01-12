Vietnamese and Lao PMs witness the signing of documents. (Photo: VNA)

The bilateral economic cooperation should be further advanced, he said, calling for joint efforts in improving the investment environment and enhance economic connectivity, including infrastructure in transport, telecoms and energy.In his remarks, Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people consider their Lao counterparts close, reliable comrades, and brothers.Therefore, he said, the main task lies with enhancing connectivity and supporting each other in building an economy of independence and self-reliance, which integrates into the world intensively, extensively, pragmatically and effectively.The two sides should facilitate the operations of their businesses, he said, asking ministries, agencies and localities of both sides to play a more active part, especially in settling roadblocks to projects.The Vietnamese Government will drastically instruct ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises to coordinate with the Lao side to effectively materialise commitments made at the meeting, the leader pledged.The meeting is expected to create new momentum, making the bilateral collaboration more substantive and effective, and contributing to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he said.Prior to the meeting, the leaders visited a photo exhibition on the land and people of the two countries, and their relations, especially in finance, banking, energy, telecoms, agriculture and forestry.The event was jointly held by the Vietnam News Agency and the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment./.