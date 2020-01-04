Society Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Politics Vietnam – Laos great friendship further developed Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is set to lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.

Politics Government charts major tasks, solutions for 2020 The Government issued a resolution on January 1 outlining major tasks and solutions to realize the country’s socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates in 2020.

Politics Vietnam all set for ASEAN Chairmanship 2020: Deputy FM Vietnam is ready to take on the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, making contributions to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.