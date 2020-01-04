Vietnamese, Lao PMs: inter-gov’t committee meeting a success
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee is a success.
During a press conference held in Hanoi on January 4 following the meeting, PM Phuc said the meeting saw the presence of representatives from the two countries’ 40 ministries, agencies and localities.
According to him, Vietnam’s total development assistance to Laos increased by nearly 19 percent last year while five works – joint effort between the two nations, were inaugurated and put into operation.
Vietnam has invested over 5 billion USD in Laos. Two-way trade surpassed the target to 1.25 billion USD. Over 16,000 Lao students are studying in Vietnam while nearly 100 Vietnamese students are in Laos.
The two PMs expressed delight at the effective and comprehensive development of bilateral ties over the past years.
PM Phuc said both sides agreed to realise set agreements and deepen bilateral political, external, national defence – security ties, towards achieving the growth of 10-15 percent in two-way trade next year.
They will enhance connectivity between the two economies, including in transportation, energy, sustainable use and management of water resources and other natural resources.
The two sides discussed building a 10-year cooperation strategy, particularly encouraging ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and people to expand ties and offer mutual support.
Vietnam and Laos will work closely together at regional and global forums such as ASEAN, APEC, ASEM, among others, he said, adding that nine cooperation agreements in various areas were signed during the meeting.
Nine cooperation agreements in areas were signed at the meeting, PM Phuc said, adding that the Vietnamese government will direct ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and units work closely with Lao partners, thus creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to effectively do business in Laos.
The Lao PM, for his part, said the meeting reflects Vietnam’s appreciation of cooperation with Laos to foster each side’s socio-economic development.
On the occasion, he asked the two countries’ ministries and agencies to effectively realise agreements reached by the two governments./.
