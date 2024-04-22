Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Algerian Ambassador receives friendship insignia Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine was honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia on April 22 for his contributions to cooperation and friendship between the two peoples.

Politics Forum to discuss new initiatives on ASEAN future vision: Deputy FM The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024), which will take place in Hanoi on April 23, is expected to create a platform for stakeholders to contribute ideas and initiatives on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s future vision, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

Politics Egyptian journal highlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam’s achievements Egyptian newspaper Cairo Today on April 21 ran a story spotlighting the significance of Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago and the country’s achievements in its path to prosperity after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).