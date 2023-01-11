Politics Vietnam-funded vocational school handed over to Laos Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to hold a handover ceremony for a vocational school built with Vietnamese funding in Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos, on January 11.

Politics Vietnamese in Laos join get-together ahead of Tet A get-together to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival - was held in Pakse, Champasak province, Laos, on January 10, gathering more than 500 overseas Vietnamese living and working in the country.

Politics Prime Minister starts official visit to Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Vientiane on January 11 morning, beginning his two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, during which he will co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

