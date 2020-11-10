Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on November 10 to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

PM Thongloun once again conveyed Lao Party, State and Government leaders' and people’s sympathies to their Vietnamese counterparts over great losses caused by recent floods in the central region. He wished that Vietnam would overcome the consequences soon and affected people would stabilise their lives.

He congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding achievements in effectively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring socio-economic development and successfully undertaking the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, thus improving its stature in the region and the world.

PM Phuc lauded the Lao Government for realising the Party’s resolutions and State policies and successfully holding important meetings in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, thus making active contributions to sub-regional connectivity.

The two leaders affirmed that they will give top priority to the great relations, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. They spoke highly of bilateral coordination in key areas such as politics, security, national defence, economy, trade, investment, culture, information and education-training.

As Vietnam and Laos have basically controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMs highlighted the need to further facilitate the flows of cargo and passengers between the two nations, therefore soon reaching consensus on plans to reopen mainland border gates and resume commercial flights while effectively carrying out key cooperation projects.

The leaders pledged to continue jointly preparing for important activities, including the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee and the seventh foreign ministerial consultation, as well as holding activities marking the 45th anniversary of Laos' National Day and the 100th birth anniversary of Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.

The two PMs hailed close collaboration and mutual support at regional and global forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

The Lao PM spoke highly of Vietnam’s successes in its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chair 2020, contributing to the building of a united, resilient and prosperous ASEAN Community.

He also vowed to continue cooperating with and supporting Vietnam in successfully holding the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The two leaders shared the importance of continuing to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and consensus in the East Sea issue, coordinating in negotiations to finalise an effective and practical Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to the maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment in the region./.