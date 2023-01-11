Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Party General Secretary, President of Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a courtesy call on General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on January 11.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs wrap up Solidarity and Friendship Year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired a press conference on outcomes of their talks, and a ceremony concluding the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, in Vientiane on January 11.

Politics President pays pre-Tet visit to families of late Party, State leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 visited families of late leaders of the Party and State in Ho Chi Minh City, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year - is approaching.

Politics Vietnam-funded vocational school handed over to Laos Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to hold a handover ceremony for a vocational school built with Vietnamese funding in Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos, on January 11.