Vietnamese, Lao, Thai provinces strengthen multifaceted cooperation
A conference promoting collaboration among Quang Tri of Vietnam, Savannakhet of Laos and Mukdahan of Thailand in trade, investment, tourism, labour, and communications took place in the central Vietnamese province’s Dong Ha city on June 24.
At the event, the sides agreed to implement their signed cooperation pact for 2022-2023 in these fields, with a focus on promoting networking among investors, proposing support policies for enterprises, and improving the quality of tourism products, among others.
They said they will boost their management of foreign workers; team up in high-quality vocational training; and exchange information on socio-economic development and experience on trans-national crime fight.
Earlier, the localities signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in these sectors in Savannakhet on November 1, 2019.
As a result, their firms have seen their trade and investment difficulties eased even during the COVID-19 period. The sides worked together to promote tourism, assisted their workers, and held communication campaigns on the traditional and comprehensive cooperation among them and their nations./.