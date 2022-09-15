First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A scientific workshop entitled “Vietnamese and Lao youths study and follow thoughts of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane” was held in Hanoi on September 15.



In his opening speech, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee Monxay Laomuasong said the activity is within the framework of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties, the 45th anniversary of the signing of Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and 2022 Year of Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship.



Participants to the event discussed theoretical and practical values of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane’s Thoughts in the education of young generations and their responsibility for maintaining and developing bilateral special friendship.



Concluding the event, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy affirmed that thoughts of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane are invaluable assets of the two Parties, States and peoples and lodestar for the two countries’ Parties and revolutions, including their youths.



According to him, the political responsibility of their youths is actively studying, fully grasping and following the late Presidents’ thoughts, which is key to fulfilling their responsibility for national construction and defence, contributing to the success of revolutionary tasks set by the two Parties, States and peoples./.