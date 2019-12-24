Vietnamese, Laos armies join hands in public health care
Hanoi (VNA) – Officers, doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies on December 23 began a free health checkup programme for people in Muong Khoa district of Laos’ Phongsaly province.
The event took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteers and experts in Laos.
Major General Nguyen Van Cuong, Deputy Political Commissar of the General Department of Logistics under the Vietnam People’s Army, said nearly 100 officers, doctors and nurses from Vietnam’s leading military hospitals were mobilised for the programme.
The team also brought along medicines, which they planned to distributed free of charge to about 10,000 patients.
Apart from providing medical checkups and treatment, the delegations will present gifts to local authorities and social policy beneficiaries, with total funding amounting to hundreds of millions of Vietnam dong./.