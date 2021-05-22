Culture - Sports Men’s national football team receive second COVID-19 vaccine shot All members of the men’s national football team were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 19 and will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late month to play the remaining games in the Group G qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Culture - Sports Valuable items on display to honour late President An exhibition on studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style opened at the Presidential Palace historical site in Hanoi on May 18 to mark his 131st birthday on May 19.

Culture - Sports National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.