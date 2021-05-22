Vietnamese lawyer elected to FIFA Disciplinary Committee
Vietnamese lawyer Nguyen Thi My Dung has been elected as a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for the 2021 – 2025 tenure at the 71st FIFA Congress, which took place virtually on May 21.
VFF leaders attend the 71st FIFA Congress (Photo: VFF)
Dung, a member of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s legal and player qualification department, is also known as the only Vietnamese attorney nominated by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).
She has also been appointed arbitrator by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for many consecutive terms.
Dung is currently a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s dispute resolution committee.
The Vietnamese national men’s football team was ranked 92nd in the latest FIFA rankings, with 1,258 points, the highest place it had obtained over the past two decades.
This ranking also helped Vietnam occupy the 13th spot among Asian teams./.