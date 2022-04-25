Vietnamese leaders congratulate French President over re-election
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 25 sent their congratulations to Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as President of France.
Vietnam and France set up diplomatic ties on April 12, 1973. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership in 2023./.