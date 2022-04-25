Politics NA Standing Committee comments on Government’s thrift practice, wastefulness control Members of the National Assembly (NA)'s Standing Committee offered their opinions on a Government report on the implementation of thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2021.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions foster cooperation The Commission for Information and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on April 25 agreed to enhance cooperation in 2022-2026.

Politics Women play crucial role in Vietnamese, Cuban revolutions: officials The role of Vietnamese and Cuban women in their respective countries’ revolutions was highlighted during recent meetings between a visiting delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and senior officials of Cuba.