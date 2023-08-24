Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has sent a letter of congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also cabled a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of India's parliament) Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent his greetings to Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar./.