Ilustrative image (Source: aseanbriefing.com)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to President of Singapore Halimah Yacob on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of Singapore’s National Day (August 9).Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a congratulatory message to his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended congratulations to Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.-VNA