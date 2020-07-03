Politics Hanoi-US cooperation milestones Cooperative relations between Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi and the US have posted impressive outcomes in numerous fields over the years, helping promote bilateral cultural and friendship exchanges and attract foreign investment.

Politics Greetings to Belarus on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 3 sent his greetings to Belarusian President A. Lukashenko on the occasion of the country’s 29th anniversary of Independence Day (July 3).

Politics Leading US firms interested in Vietnam Trade volume between Vietnam and the US has increased by 120 times to 60 billion USD in 2019 from 450 million USD in 1995, the year marking the normalization of the two countries’ relations.

Politics PM sends sympathies to Myanmar leader over jade mine landslide Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 2 sent his sympathies to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi over great losses in human lives in a jade mine landslide in Hpakant township, Kachin state.