Vietnamese leaders congratulate US on Independence Day
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong receives US President Donald Trump in November 2017. (Photo: VGP)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 3 cabled messages of congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the US’s 244th Independence Day on July 4.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also extended her congratulations to President of the Senate Michael Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo./.