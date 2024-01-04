The scene of the bombing in Kerman city (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese leaders on January 4 sent messages of condolences to Iranian leaders over the recent bombing in the southeastern city of Kerman that left over 100 dead and nearly 200 others injured.

President Vo Van Thuong cabled a message of condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his condolences to First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, while Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue sent a message of condolences to Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a massage of condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian./.