Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on February 23 sent a message of congratulations to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his 64th birthday (February 23, 1960 - 2024).

Also on this occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro and President of the House of Councillors Otsuji Hidehisa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent greetings to his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko./.