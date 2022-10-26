Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Austria on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) - Top leaders of Vietnam on October 26 extended greetings to Austrian leaders on the 67th National Day of Austria.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Van der Bellen, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Karl Nehammer, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his congratulations to President of the Federal Council Korinna Schumann and President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg./.
