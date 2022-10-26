Politics Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu sign cooperation deal for 2022-2027 The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos on October 26 signed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027, a move to implement the strategic cooperation agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Laos.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in fighting cross-border drug crime The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos held a ministerial-level meeting in Hanoi on October 26 to review the implementation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in drug prevention and control.

Politics More regulations needed to ensure consumers' rights in non-conventional business models The National Assembly's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment on October 25 afternoon urged more detailed and precise provisions to ensure the product quality, rights of relevant parties and proper consumption culture during transactions conducted in cyberspace.