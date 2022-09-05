Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Pakistan after deadly floods
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 5 sent a message of sympathy to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over severe human and property losses caused by torrential rains and flooding in the country.
Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed at least 1,290 people, including 453 children. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended sympathy to his Pakistani counterpart Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled another message of sympathy to Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Foreign media reported that torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed at least 1,290 people, including 453 children./.