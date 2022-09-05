Politics Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global climate change response efforts: FM Vietnam strongly commits contributions to global efforts in climate change response, and considers it as a strategic cooperation area between Vietnam and the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics US to boost cooperation with Vietnam on climate change: official The US will enhance exchange and cooperation with Vietnam on climate change response in order to realise goals set by leaders of the two countries at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry affirmed while meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam in Hanoi on September 5.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 5.

Politics Lao Deputy PM highlights role of diplomacy in growing relations with Vietnam Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has held in high regard the role and contribution of diplomacy to the Vietnam – Laos friendly relations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (July 18, 1977 – 2022) and the 45th year of their signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.