Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Tanzania over devastating floods
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 26 cabled a message of condolences to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on serious human and property damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the African country.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent a similar message to his Tanzanian counterpart Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his sympathy to Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba./.