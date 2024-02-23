Vietnamese leaders offer greetings to Brunei on National Day
President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the 40th National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23, 1984-2024).
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and Prime
Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 23 sent greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal
Bolkiah of Brunei on the 40th National Day of Brunei Darussalam
(February 23, 1984-2024).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his greetings to Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of congratulation to Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof./.