Politics Sub-committee on 14th National Party Congress documents convenes first meeting The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.

Politics Vietnam, Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie step up cooperation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a working session with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Francis Drouin at the UN headquarters on February 22.

Politics Economic diplomacy should become a strong driving force: Minister Consolidating traditional growth engines while optimising new ones is among the key tasks set out by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at a conference on the 2024 economic diplomacy in Hanoi on February 22.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.