Vietnamese leaders send condolences to India over deadly train crash
President Vo Van Thuong on June 3 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the deadly train crash which left many people dead and injured in India’s Odisha state a day earlier.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the accident.
Local media reported that the Odisha train crash killed at least 280 people and injured more than 900 others./.