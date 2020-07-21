Politics Steering Committee for Vietnam-China’s bilateral cooperation meets via teleconference Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for bilateral cooperation via teleconference on July 21.

Politics Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister Vietnam always values the comprehensive and practical relations with Japan, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich said while welcoming new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on July 20.

Politics Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.