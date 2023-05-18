Videos Beauty of Vietnamese women highlighted in French exhibition Photos and items featuring the traditional and modern charm of Vietnamese women in daily life and work have impressed visitors at a recent exhibition in Nantes, France.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese team to ASEAN Para Games 12 A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 17 to send off the Vietnamese team competing in the 12th ASEAN Para Games which is scheduled to take place in Cambodia from June 3-9.

Culture - Sports New stamp collection features Ho Chi Minh’s stilt house The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on May 17 held a ceremony to issue a stamp collection named “Uncle Ho’s stilt house in Presidential Palace” on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 32 medal tally Vietnam won 136 gold medals to secure the top spot in the medal tally as SEA Games 32 in Cambodia came to the final official day of competition on May 16. This is the first time Vietnam has finished first at a SEA Games edition not held on its home ground in the event’s 64-year history.