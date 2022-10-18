Vietnamese logistics businesses seek cooperation chances in Germany
A delegation of nearly 30 Vietnamese logistics businesses participated in a trade promotion programme in Germany from October 11-18 to seek potential partners.
A discussion on Vietnam - Germany logistics cooperation at the headquarters of the Düsseldorf trade and investment promotion agency. (Source: VNA)Berlin (VNA) - A delegation of nearly 30 Vietnamese logistics businesses participated in a trade promotion programme in Germany from October 11-18 to seek potential partners.
The programme, held by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, comprised events in major cities and states in Germany, including Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Leipzig.
In Düsseldorf, the capital of Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW) state, a roundtable on Vietnam-Germany logistics cooperation attracted many local officials.
Astrid Becker from NRW. Global Business said German logistics companies are interested in the Vietnamese market, which they consider one of the five priority markets in Southeast Asia.
In Hamburg, the Vietnamese business delegation engaged in a working session with the city’s leaders and representatives from the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) and Hamburg port.
The delegation also held discussions with MBS Logistics GmbH in Cologne on collaboration in railway and aviation transport.
They were arranged to tour some logistics hubs such as Hamburg port, the railway logistics centre at Duisburg, cargo handling centre at Cologne–Bonn and Halle airports, Amazon Leipzig and Leipzig Exhibition Centre./.