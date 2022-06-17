Business Nearly 430 million USD needed for Can Tho-Hau Giang section of North-South Expressway A proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Transport asking for evaluation of a feasibility report on the construction of the Can Tho – Hau Giang section as part of the eastern route of the North-South Expressway.

Business Dak Lak looks to boost trade links with RoK businesses A programme to promote trade connection and agriculture cooperation between young entrepreneurs of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on June 16.

Business Co To, Bach Long Vy island districts target sea route Leaders of Co To (Quang Ninh province) and Bach Long Vy (Hai Phong city) have agreed to propose competent agencies establish a sea route connecting the two island districts.

Business Moves taken to promote cashless payment in Vietnam To encourage Vietnamese consumers and businesses to apply digital payment, Visa, a world leading e-payment technology company, has expanded activities in response to the annual Cashless Day in Vietnam (June 16).