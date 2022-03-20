Politics Sierra Leone President wraps up Vietnam official visit President Julius Maada Bio, his wife and a high-raking delegation of Sierra Leone left Ho Chi Minh City on March 20, concluding a week-long official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics HCM City leader hosts Sierra Leone President Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio and his entourage on March 19.

Politics NA Chairman attends celebration of military factory's anniversary National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 19 attended a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Z111 Factory under the General Department of Defense Industry (March 19, 1957 - 2022) in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

Politics Malaysia PM’s visit to Vietnam to advance strategic partnership more substantively The official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 20 - 21 is expected to help intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership in a more substantive manner.