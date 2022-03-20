Vietnamese, Malaysia Foreign Ministers hold talks
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on March 20 morning to discuss preparations for the official visit to Vietnam by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob which takes place on March 20-21.
During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on measures to strengthen the two ministries’ coordination so as to promote the Vietnam-Malaysia relations, and on some regional and international issues of mutual concern.
They agreed to work closely and coordinate with relevant agencies of each country to maintain the effective implementation of the minutes of the 6th session of the two countries’ Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in November 2021 as well as the 2021-2025 Action Programme to implement the Vietnam - Malaysia strategic partnership.
The two ministers also reached a consensus on major orientations to well prepare activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.
On regional and international issues of mutual concern, they affirmed to maintain close coordination at international and regional organisations and forums such as the United Nations, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and ASEAN, and work together to strengthen ASEAN' solidarity and s central role in handling strategic issues in the region./.