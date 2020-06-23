Politics NA Chairwoman meets voters in Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met voters in seven wards of Cai Rang district, and seven wards of O Mon district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 23.

Politics HCM City leader hosts US Ambassador Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink on June 23.

Politics Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 22.

Politics PM receives outgoing WB Country Director Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded outgoing Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione for his impressive contributions to the ties between the lender and the country, during a reception in Hanoi on June 22.